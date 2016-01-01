Dr. Ella Komarovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komarovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ella Komarovsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ella Komarovsky, MD
Dr. Ella Komarovsky, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They graduated from CELJABINSK MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Komarovsky works at
Dr. Komarovsky's Office Locations
Perakis Resis Woods & Associates3 W Hawthorn Pkwy Ste 150, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 918-8282
Jose M Velasco MD9669 Kenton Ave Ste 204, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 425-6400
Northshore Univ. Healthsystem Faculty Practice Associates1000 Central St, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 425-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ella Komarovsky, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- CELJABINSK MEDICAL ACADEMY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Komarovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Komarovsky accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Komarovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Komarovsky has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Komarovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Komarovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komarovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Komarovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Komarovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.