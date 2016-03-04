Overview

Dr. Ella Shadmon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology.



Dr. Shadmon works at Optum-Glen Oaks in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.