Overview of Dr. Ella Webster, MD

Dr. Ella Webster, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Webster works at WVU Heart Institute in Morgantown, WV with other offices in York, PA and Upper Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.