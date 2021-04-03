Overview

Dr. Ellaine Pingol, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Pingol works at Sports Medicine Rehabilitation Assoc in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.