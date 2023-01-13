See All Podiatrists in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Elle Farajian, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (27)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elle Farajian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Huntington Beach Hospital.

Dr. Farajian works at Elle Farajian, DPM,PC in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sirus Farivar M.d.
    17822 Beach Blvd Ste 437, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 842-7277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Huntington Beach Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elle Farajian, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Persian, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1922054527
    Education & Certifications

    • Atlanta VA Medical Center
    • Atlanta Med Ctr
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elle Farajian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farajian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farajian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farajian works at Elle Farajian, DPM,PC in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Farajian’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Farajian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farajian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farajian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farajian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

