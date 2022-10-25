Overview

Dr. Elleda Ziemer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with TidalHealth Nanticoke and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Ziemer works at Alon Davis MD in Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.