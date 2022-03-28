Overview of Dr. Ellen Altenburg, MD

Dr. Ellen Altenburg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Altenburg works at Omni Healthcare in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.