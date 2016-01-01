Dr. Basile accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellen Basile, DO
Overview
Dr. Ellen Basile, DO is a Pediatric Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Basile works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Children's Hospital of Georgia1446 Harper St # 1107A, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Basile?
About Dr. Ellen Basile, DO
- Pediatric Anesthesiology
- English
- 1174851646
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pediatric Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basile works at
Dr. Basile has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.