Overview of Dr. Ellen Baxter, DO

Dr. Ellen Baxter, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Baxter works at McLaren St. Luke's Multi-Specialty Practice in Maumee, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH and Adrian, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.