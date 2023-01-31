Dr. Ellen Baxter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baxter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Baxter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ellen Baxter, DO
Dr. Ellen Baxter, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Baxter works at
Dr. Baxter's Office Locations
-
1
Toledo Ent. Inc.6005 Monclova Rd Ste 320, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 578-7555
-
2
ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat5700 Monroe St Unit 310, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 578-7555
-
3
ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat - Samantha Mucha, MD777 Kimole Ln Ste 240, Adrian, MI 49221 Directions (517) 263-9491Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baxter?
Dr Baxter was nothing short of wonderful. After seeing countless other doctors and endless testing, Dr Baxter diagnosed my problem right away and put together a plan to treat it. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for an ENT in the Toledo area.
About Dr. Ellen Baxter, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1649496464
Education & Certifications
- POH Regional Medical Center
- POH Regional Medical Center
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baxter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baxter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baxter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baxter works at
Dr. Baxter has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baxter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Baxter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baxter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baxter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baxter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.