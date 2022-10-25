Overview

Dr. Ellen Blando, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ramona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from De La Salle University Emilio Aguinaldo College of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Blando works at Arch Health Medical Group in Ramona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.