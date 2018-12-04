Dr. Ellen Blank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Blank, MD is a Dermatologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Mitchell A. Schuman MD PC1122 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 987-3300
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Wonderful, caring, and super knowledgeable, Nice to find a dermatologist who is interested in physical skin issues and not just cosmetic dermatology. She correctly diagnosed an eyelid condition and prescribed proper treatment. Love her .
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Italian
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Dr. Blank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blank accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blank works at
Dr. Blank speaks Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Blank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blank.
