Dr. Ellen Chirichella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chirichella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Chirichella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ellen Chirichella, MD
Dr. Ellen Chirichella, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Chirichella works at
Dr. Chirichella's Office Locations
-
1
Katmai Oncology Group3851 Piper St Ste U340, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5201
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chirichella?
I chose this Dr. for a second opinion. It paid off. She alerted me to discrepancies in my records that needed to be addressed. When it came time to begin treatments I chose her because she was open, honest, & able to explain my stuation to me in a way that did not leave me in a hopeless state of mind. She has taken me through each stage of my treatment with a complete understanding of what I was to expect. She is a great doctor with a fantastic clinic even far from my HOME. The best in Alaska.
About Dr. Ellen Chirichella, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1952528499
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- Jefferson Medical College
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chirichella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chirichella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chirichella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chirichella works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chirichella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chirichella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chirichella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chirichella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.