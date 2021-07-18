Dr. Ellen Dabela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Dabela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Dabela, MD is a Dermatologist in Panorama City, CA. They completed their residency with New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
Dr. Dabela works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center13652 Cantara St, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 375-3484
-
2
New York Presbyterian Hospital622 W 168th St Ste 401, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-2500
-
3
National Health Labs Parsippany199 BALDWIN RD, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (973) 335-2560
-
4
Columbia University Medical Center161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 12, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 795-1859
-
5
Columbia University Medical Center/Columbia Doctors51 W 51st St Ste 390, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 305-3535Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dabela?
Dr. Dabela answered my questions with clear responses. She did not rush me. She was pleasant and knew what she was talking about.
About Dr. Ellen Dabela, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1891051306
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Hospital Queens
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dabela has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dabela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dabela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabela works at
Dr. Dabela has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dabela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dabela speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabela. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.