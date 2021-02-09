Dr. Ellen Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Ellen Davis, MD
Dr. Ellen Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
University Chh Poct3303 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-7672
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
5 stars for Dr Ellen Davis. I had Radial Keratotomy so came to her with a complicated situation. She was great at explaining all the risks. She performed cataract surgery using the ORA computer. My outcome is amazing! I am thrilled with my vision! I can’t recommend this Dr enough.
