Dr. Ellen De Coninck, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellen De Coninck, MD is a Dermatologist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine.
Locations
Dermatology- Sunnyvale Center - Palo Alto Medical Foundation401 Old San Francisco Rd, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (650) 934-7676
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Deconinck is very caring and professional. She is concerned about her patients and is active in preventing skin cancers.
About Dr. Ellen De Coninck, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1114977865
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- Stanford School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Coninck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Coninck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Coninck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Coninck has seen patients for Excessive Sweating, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Coninck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. De Coninck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Coninck.
