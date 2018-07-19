Overview of Dr. Ellen Deibert, MD

Dr. Ellen Deibert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Deibert works at Wellspan Neurosurgery in York, PA with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Traumatic Brain Injury and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.