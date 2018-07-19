See All Neurologists in York, PA
Dr. Ellen Deibert, MD

Neurology
3.6 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ellen Deibert, MD

Dr. Ellen Deibert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.

Dr. Deibert works at Wellspan Neurosurgery in York, PA with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Traumatic Brain Injury and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deibert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellspan Neurosurgery
    228 Saint Charles Way, York, PA 17402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 851-5503
  2. 2
    670 Charles Street Ave, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 849-4145

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
  • WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
  • WellSpan York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Concussion Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Deibert?

    Jul 19, 2018
    Very knowledgeable, thorough neurologist. She Has good insight and hears what I’m saying, when most doctors don’t. I trust what she tells me, and she is nice and straight forward. She is caring but is not one to hold your hand or beat around the bush. I like that, and I am hard on doctors. As a caregiver I can highly recommend her for TBI
    L. Steiner in Lancaster, PA — Jul 19, 2018
    About Dr. Ellen Deibert, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669439428
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
