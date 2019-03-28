Overview

Dr. Ellen Dutta, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Dutta works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.