Dr. Ellen Edgar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Edgar, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellen Edgar, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Uzbekistan and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Edgar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kishore K Ahuja MD3071 Perry Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (973) 785-0060
-
2
Rjmz LLC Dba Allmed Medical and Rehabilitation4377 Bronx Blvd, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 325-0700
-
3
Complete Neurological Care PC11247 Queens Blvd Ste 206, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (800) 200-8196
-
4
Complete Neurological Care, P.C.139 N Central Ave Ste 2, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 887-8808
-
5
Complete Neurological Care274 Madison Ave # 304, New York, NY 10016 Directions (718) 544-4200
-
6
Complete Neurological Care, P.C.225 Broadway Ste 705, New York, NY 10007 Directions (800) 200-8196
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edgar?
Fantastic doctor!
About Dr. Ellen Edgar, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1326343625
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Uzbekistan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edgar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edgar works at
Dr. Edgar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edgar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Edgar speaks Russian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Edgar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edgar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edgar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edgar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.