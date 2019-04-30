Overview

Dr. Ellen Edwards, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway.



Dr. Edwards works at Senior Medical Associates Inc. in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.