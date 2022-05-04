Overview of Dr. Ellen Embry, MD

Dr. Ellen Embry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine, Maywood IL and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Embry works at Rush Copley Medical Group in Aurora, IL with other offices in Yorkville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.