Dr. Ellen Embry, MD
Overview of Dr. Ellen Embry, MD
Dr. Ellen Embry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine, Maywood IL and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Embry's Office Locations
Rush Copley Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology - 2040 Aurora2040 Ogden Ave Ste 201, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 978-6886
Rush-Copley Medical Group1100 W Veterans Pkwy Ste 210, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (630) 978-6886
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- HFN
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Dr. Embry is the best surgeon I have ever had and unfortunately I’ve had quite a few of them! She is a fantastic gynecologist, I highly recommend her for all of your gynecology needs!
About Dr. Ellen Embry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1245226711
Education & Certifications
- St John's Mercy Medical Center|St. John's Mercy Medical Center. St. Louis, Missouri
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine, Maywood IL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Embry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Embry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Embry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Embry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Embry.
