Dr. Ellen Fan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ellen Fan, MD
Dr. Ellen Fan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Dr. Fan works at
Dr. Fan's Office Locations
Mailing Address3308 Preston Rd Ste 350, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 769-8572
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ellen Fan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1134153646
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
