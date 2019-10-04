Dr. Ellen Hagopian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagopian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Hagopian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Department of Surgery20 Prospect Ave Ste 406, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-0826
New Jersey HPB Surgery142 Highway 35 Ste 105, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 380-9200
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Excellent she is a very caring and thought Dr.
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1982628327
- Hosp Paul Brousse|Inst for Minimal Invasive Surg|Institute Minimal Invasive Surgery
- Columbia Presby Med Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Hagopian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagopian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagopian works at
Dr. Hagopian speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagopian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagopian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagopian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagopian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.