Overview of Dr. Ellen Haig, MD

Dr. Ellen Haig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Haig works at Long Island Int Medcn Assocs in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.