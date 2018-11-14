Overview of Dr. Ellen Harpole, MD

Dr. Ellen Harpole, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They completed their residency with St Joseph Mercy Hosp



Dr. Harpole works at Women's Healthcare PC in Newburgh, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.