Overview of Dr. Ellen Hoefer-Hopf, MD

Dr. Ellen Hoefer-Hopf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from JUSTUS-LIEBIG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Hoefer-Hopf works at LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Surfside in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.