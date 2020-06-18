See All Plastic Surgeons in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dr. Ellen Janetzke, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (33)
Map Pin Small Bloomfield Hills, MI
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ellen Janetzke, MD

Dr. Ellen Janetzke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Janetzke works at Dr. Ellen Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Janetzke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Ellen Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    60 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 258-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cosmetic Conditions
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jun 18, 2020
My experience with Dr. Ellen and her ENTIRE staff (special shot out to Kim and Duwana) was amazing and seamless from my initial consultation to my follow-up post ops. I went through a breast reduction & tummy tuck and am 100% happy with my results. I took the time and met with 4 different plastic surgeons & Dr Ellen was my last. I knew walking out of the office that my decision was to go with her and her team and i am so happy i did. My expectations were completely met, i had no complications ( i followed pre & post op instructions to the T) and i had realistic expectations about recovery. I was quite surprised of how easy & painless my recovery was. I had some T-zone wound issues that took a little longer to heal, but i read that can happen and Dr Ellens went above & beyond to see me as often as possible to ensure everything healed up perfectly. I would recommend her office to anyone. My major piece of advice is due your research, follow doctors orders and STAY OFF GROUP FORUMS!
Kourtney — Jun 18, 2020
About Dr. Ellen Janetzke, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235120742
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Residency
  • William Beaumont Hospital - General Surgery
Internship
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital
Medical Education
  • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • University of Michigan BA Music
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ellen Janetzke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janetzke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Janetzke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Janetzke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Janetzke works at Dr. Ellen Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Bloomfield Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Janetzke’s profile.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Janetzke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janetzke.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janetzke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janetzke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

