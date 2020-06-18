Dr. Ellen Janetzke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janetzke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Janetzke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ellen Janetzke, MD
Dr. Ellen Janetzke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Janetzke's Office Locations
Dr. Ellen Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery60 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions (248) 258-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Ellen and her ENTIRE staff (special shot out to Kim and Duwana) was amazing and seamless from my initial consultation to my follow-up post ops. I went through a breast reduction & tummy tuck and am 100% happy with my results. I took the time and met with 4 different plastic surgeons & Dr Ellen was my last. I knew walking out of the office that my decision was to go with her and her team and i am so happy i did. My expectations were completely met, i had no complications ( i followed pre & post op instructions to the T) and i had realistic expectations about recovery. I was quite surprised of how easy & painless my recovery was. I had some T-zone wound issues that took a little longer to heal, but i read that can happen and Dr Ellens went above & beyond to see me as often as possible to ensure everything healed up perfectly. I would recommend her office to anyone. My major piece of advice is due your research, follow doctors orders and STAY OFF GROUP FORUMS!
About Dr. Ellen Janetzke, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1235120742
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- William Beaumont Hospital - General Surgery
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan BA Music
