Dr. Ellen Johnson, DO

Psychiatry
2.4 (12)
Map Pin Small Burton, MI
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ellen Johnson, DO

Dr. Ellen Johnson, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burton, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Johnson works at Ellen I Johnson DO in Burton, MI with other offices in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ellen I Johnson DO
    4165 Lippincott Blvd Ste 2, Burton, MI 48519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 744-1883
  2. 2
    Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties
    901 Chippewa St, Flint, MI 48503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 232-9950

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 15, 2022
    I saw Dr. Johnson once a month, every month for most of my childhood and I can confidently say that here and now... a 35 year old man... that she saved my life more than once.
    Travis — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Ellen Johnson, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407986813
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellen Johnson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

