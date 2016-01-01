Overview

Dr. Ellen Kaplan, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Kaplan works at Department of Pediatrics in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.