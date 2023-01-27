Overview

Dr. Ellen Kim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Wrightstown Family Medicine in Newtown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.