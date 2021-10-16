Overview of Dr. Ellen Koo, MD

Dr. Ellen Koo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Koo works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Palm Beach Gardens, FL in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.