Dr. Ellen Koo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Koo, MD
Overview of Dr. Ellen Koo, MD
Dr. Ellen Koo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Koo works at
Dr. Koo's Office Locations
-
1
UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens7101 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 515-1500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koo?
She is the greatest! She performed very difficult surgery on my eye that other doctors refused to try. Thanks to Dr Koo, my vision has been restored. She is wonderful!!
About Dr. Ellen Koo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Korean and Mandarin
- 1528220878
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koo works at
Dr. Koo has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koo speaks Korean and Mandarin.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Koo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.