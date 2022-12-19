Dr. Ellen Lamb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Lamb, MD
Overview of Dr. Ellen Lamb, MD
Dr. Ellen Lamb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci.
Dr. Lamb works at
Dr. Lamb's Office Locations
-
1
The Hospital of Central Connecticut100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-5000
- 2 270 Farmington Ave Ste 352, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 676-1110
-
3
Gynecology & Obstetrics100 Retreat Ave Ste 201, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-8567
-
4
Rocky Hill Pediatrics LLC1084 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 246-8568
-
5
Hartford Hospital85 Seymour St Ste 1001, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 545-2883
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamb?
Dr. Lamb's care is dignified and personalized. She takes the time to listen and respond with a considered recommendation. I appreciate her candor when discussing gyn treatment options and value her interest in the other aspects of my health.
About Dr. Ellen Lamb, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1487915039
Education & Certifications
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamb works at
Dr. Lamb has seen patients for Mastodynia and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
224 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.