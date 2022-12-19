Overview of Dr. Ellen Lamb, MD

Dr. Ellen Lamb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci.



Dr. Lamb works at The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT, Hartford, CT and Rocky Hill, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.