Dr. Ellen Liang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Liang works at AE & LY Medical Associates PLLC in Huntington, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.