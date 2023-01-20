Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellen Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ellen Lin, MD
Dr. Ellen Lin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Texas Center for Athletes21 Spurs Ln Ste 240, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 690-0777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Spine and Pain Center10010 Rogers Xing Ste 230, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 690-0777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Westover Hills Warms springs Office10323 State Highway 151 # 1077, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 690-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lin performed a quick back procedure and when I stood up, I was totally pain free! I haven’t been pain free fir over 30 years… she changed my life!
About Dr. Ellen Lin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.