Dr. Lyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellen Lyle, MD
Overview of Dr. Ellen Lyle, MD
Dr. Ellen Lyle, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Lyle works at
Dr. Lyle's Office Locations
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 846-9646
William E. Kramer, Iii, D.D.S., A Professional Den2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 560, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 842-3900
- 3 800 Metairie Rd, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 842-3900
Ochsner Health Center for Children - New Orleans1315 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ellen Lyle, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1225482748
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyle. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.