Dr. Ellen Mady, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Mady, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ellen Mady, DPM
Dr. Ellen Mady, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Dr. Mady works at
Dr. Mady's Office Locations
Feet First Podiatry2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 1175, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Directions (248) 624-8338Monday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mady has done 4 different surgeries on me, and all were great! I did as I was told and recovered beautifully. I’ve had a bilateral bunionectomy, Morton’s Neuroma, Fractured great toe, and the last was a hammer toe, following another fracture of a different toe. I have referred friends, family and my patients ( I’m an RN), and they all have been very happy with her care. I drive an hour to see her, but she is worth the drive!
About Dr. Ellen Mady, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1356331441
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mady accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mady works at
Dr. Mady has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.