Dr. Ellen Mahony, MD
Overview of Dr. Ellen Mahony, MD
Dr. Ellen Mahony, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Mahony's Office Locations
Ellen A. Mahony, MD131 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 221-0102
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Great procedures. Highly recommended
About Dr. Ellen Mahony, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- University of Pennsylvania
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahony has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahony speaks Portuguese.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahony.
