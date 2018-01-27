Overview of Dr. Ellen Mangin, DO

Dr. Ellen Mangin, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Mangin works at Internal Medicine Associates of Abington in Jenkintown, PA with other offices in Horsham, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg and Foot Ulcers, Malnutrition and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.