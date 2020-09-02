See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ellen Marmur, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ellen Marmur, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Marmur works at Marmur Medical in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marmur Medical
    12 E 87th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 996-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Keloid Scar
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Keloid Scar

Treatment frequency



Ringworm Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 02, 2020
    I recently saw Dr. Marmur and I love her. Not only is she super personable she is also so talented at what she does. I trust her implicitly and can't recommend her and her practice enough.
    lisa — Sep 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Ellen Marmur, MD
    About Dr. Ellen Marmur, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134114655
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dermatology - Cornell University, New York Hospital, New York, NY
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine - Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    • Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, NY - BA Major - Philosophy - Concentration- Japanese
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
