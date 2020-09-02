Dr. Ellen Marmur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marmur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Marmur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Marmur, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Marmur works at
Locations
-
1
Marmur Medical12 E 87th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 996-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marmur?
I recently saw Dr. Marmur and I love her. Not only is she super personable she is also so talented at what she does. I trust her implicitly and can't recommend her and her practice enough.
About Dr. Ellen Marmur, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134114655
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology - Cornell University, New York Hospital, New York, NY
- Internal Medicine - Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, NY - BA Major - Philosophy - Concentration- Japanese
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marmur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marmur accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marmur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marmur works at
Dr. Marmur has seen patients for Ringworm, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marmur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marmur speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Marmur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marmur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marmur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marmur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.