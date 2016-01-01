Overview of Dr. Ellen McBride, MD

Dr. Ellen McBride, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tucom-Nv and is affiliated with Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Northern Nevada Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McBride works at Psychiatry Nevada in Reno, NV with other offices in Carson City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.