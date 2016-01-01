See All Psychiatrists in Reno, NV
Dr. Ellen McBride, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Reno, NV
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ellen McBride, MD

Dr. Ellen McBride, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tucom-Nv and is affiliated with Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Northern Nevada Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center.

Dr. McBride works at Psychiatry Nevada in Reno, NV with other offices in Carson City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McBride's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sierra Nevada Cosmetic and Laser Surgery
    540 W Plumb Ln Ste 120, Reno, NV 89509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 432-2200
  2. 2
    Psychiatry Nevada
    2874 N Carson St, Carson City, NV 89706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 432-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital
  • Northern Nevada Medical Center
  • Renown Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Ellen McBride, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1790845519
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Nv School Of Med
    • Tucom-Nv
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellen McBride, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBride is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McBride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McBride has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBride on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. McBride has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBride, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBride appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

