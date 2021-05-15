Dr. Ellen Mellow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Mellow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Mellow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Mellow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Burton I Korelitz MD PC115 E 57th St Ste 510, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 651-5931
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mellow?
Incredible bedside manner. Very knowledgable. I left the office feeling totally in the know. 10/10 highly recommend!
About Dr. Ellen Mellow, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366444259
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Nih Clin Center
- U Hosp-Case Wes Res
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellow works at
Dr. Mellow speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.