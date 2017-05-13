Dr. Melvin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellen Melvin, MD
Overview of Dr. Ellen Melvin, MD
Dr. Ellen Melvin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Melvin works at
Dr. Melvin's Office Locations
1
Ellen T Melvin MD PA3745 11th Cir Ste 103, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 569-6869Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ellen Melvin MD3675 20th St Ste C, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 569-6869
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The most thorough doctor of many past experiences. Small, tidy, welcoming practice.
About Dr. Ellen Melvin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melvin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Melvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melvin.
