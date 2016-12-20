See All Pediatricians in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Ellen Neuhaus, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ellen Neuhaus, MD

Dr. Ellen Neuhaus, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Neuhaus works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neuhaus' Office Locations

    Prevea Howard Health Center
    Prevea Howard Health Center
2793 Lineville Rd, Green Bay, WI 54313
(920) 496-4733

Hospital Affiliations
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Newborn Jaundice
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Newborn Jaundice

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Cellulitis
Circumcision
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 20, 2016
    Great with my boys, easy to talk to. Zero complaints!!
    Doug E in Green Bay, WI — Dec 20, 2016
    About Dr. Ellen Neuhaus, MD

    Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    English
    • 1992738108
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital|Johns Hopkins University School Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
