Overview of Dr. Ellen Neuhaus, MD

Dr. Ellen Neuhaus, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Neuhaus works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.