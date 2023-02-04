Overview of Dr. Ellen Ngo, MD

Dr. Ellen Ngo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Ngo works at North Texas Eye Center in Plano, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.