Dr. Ellen Oppenheimer, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ellen Oppenheimer, MD

Dr. Ellen Oppenheimer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Oppenheimer works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oppenheimer's Office Locations

    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 295-5717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Diabetes Type 1
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes Counseling

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 08, 2018
    Dr. Oppenheimer has been great with my son and his diabetes. Always a pleasure and makes sure my son's health comes first.
    — May 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ellen Oppenheimer, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841224680
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Bronx (New York)
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Bronx (New York)
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellen Oppenheimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oppenheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oppenheimer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oppenheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oppenheimer works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Oppenheimer’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oppenheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oppenheimer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oppenheimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oppenheimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

