Overview of Dr. Ellen Oppenheimer, MD

Dr. Ellen Oppenheimer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Oppenheimer works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.