Dr. Ellen Pearlstein, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (14)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ellen Pearlstein, MD

Dr. Ellen Pearlstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Pearlstein works at Jessica Allan MD PC in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Pearlstein's Office Locations

  1
    Jessica Allan MD PC
    333 W 57th St Apt 107, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 873-2572
  2
    Cross Park Medical Pllc
    200 W 86th St Apt 1I, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 873-2572

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Insomnia
Enteritis
Prostatitis
Insomnia
Enteritis
Prostatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 09, 2021
    Visits with Dr. Pearlstein are thorough, yet relaxed and comfortable. She takes the time to talk with you, ask you about non-medical things happening in your life that could have an impact on your health, and is straightforward and helpful. I highly recommend her.
    — Mar 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ellen Pearlstein, MD
    About Dr. Ellen Pearlstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    30 years of experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Chinese
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    1558420471
    • 1558420471
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pearlstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearlstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearlstein works at Jessica Allan MD PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pearlstein’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearlstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearlstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

