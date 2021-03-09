Dr. Pearlstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellen Pearlstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ellen Pearlstein, MD
Dr. Ellen Pearlstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Pearlstein works at
Dr. Pearlstein's Office Locations
-
1
Jessica Allan MD PC333 W 57th St Apt 107, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 873-2572
-
2
Cross Park Medical Pllc200 W 86th St Apt 1I, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 873-2572
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearlstein?
Visits with Dr. Pearlstein are thorough, yet relaxed and comfortable. She takes the time to talk with you, ask you about non-medical things happening in your life that could have an impact on your health, and is straightforward and helpful. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Ellen Pearlstein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1558420471
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearlstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearlstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearlstein works at
Dr. Pearlstein speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearlstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearlstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.