Dr. Ellen Polokoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ellen Polokoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Polokoff Breast Care LLC900 Main St S Ste 101, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 262-2300
St. Mary's Hospital56 Franklin St, Waterbury, CT 06706 Directions (203) 709-6000
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
No one could have been kinder and more thorough than Dr. Polokoff was when discussing my diagnosis. She has a wealth of knowledge and experience in her field and is a highly skilled surgeon. I have complete trust in her. Every health professional that I have come in contact with has said Dr. Polokoff is the best and that all members of their family would go to her. I would highly recommend her to all my family members and friends.
- New York Medical College
Dr. Polokoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polokoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polokoff has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polokoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Polokoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polokoff.
