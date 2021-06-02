Overview of Dr. Ellen Polokoff, MD

Dr. Ellen Polokoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Polokoff works at Polokoff Breast Care LLC in Southbury, CT with other offices in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.