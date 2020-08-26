Dr. Ellen Remenchik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remenchik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Remenchik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ellen Remenchik, MD
Dr. Ellen Remenchik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Remenchik's Office Locations
-
1
Ut Health Geriatrics & Palliative Care2833 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9890
-
2
Centric Physicians Group P.l.l.c.113 Pleasant Valley Dr Ste 210, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (877) 541-4575
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Ellen Remenchik she is an excellent, caring Dr. who will call you herself sometimes even from home.
About Dr. Ellen Remenchik, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1821089095
Education & Certifications
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
