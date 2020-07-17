Overview

Dr. Ellen Roh, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Roh works at Massachusetts General Hospital Dermatology in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.