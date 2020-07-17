See All Dermatologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Ellen Roh, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ellen Roh, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Roh works at Massachusetts General Hospital Dermatology in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Dermatology Associates At Mass General Hospital
    50 Staniford St Ste 200, Boston, MA 02114 (617) 726-2914

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 17, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Roh since 2013. I LOVE Dr. Roh. I saw two other doctors before her and they left me feeling helpless, demoralized, and I literally left their offices sobbing. When I got to Dr. Roh she helped me right away and has been committed to finding the right balance of medicine and life style to resolve my skin issues (which is hard to diagnose.) Every time I see her she remembers details about me and my life that makes me feel like she cares. I think when you have skin issues (especially on your face) you want empathy as part of your care. I recieve empathy and effective treatment from Dr. Roh.
    Kate Elwell — Jul 17, 2020
    About Dr. Ellen Roh, MD

    Dermatology
    21 years of experience
    English
    1598963498
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

