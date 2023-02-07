Overview of Dr. Ellen Schneider, MD

Dr. Ellen Schneider, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Sterling Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Schneider works at Ellen C. Schneider, M.D. Eye Physician and Surgeon in Metairie, LA with other offices in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.