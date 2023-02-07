Dr. Ellen Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Schneider, MD
Overview of Dr. Ellen Schneider, MD
Dr. Ellen Schneider, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Sterling Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Schneider's Office Locations
Ellen C. Schneider M.D. Eye Physician and Surgeon4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 410, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 304-5475Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ellen C. Schneider, M.D. Eye Physician and Surgeon2364 Gause Blvd E Ste 101, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 781-7531
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Sterling Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Schneider since I was a child for the last 32 years for Type 1 diabetic retinopathy checks. She has always been kind, professional, and extremely knowledgeable. I don’t have a single complaint, and I actually HAVE recommended my own mother to her. You’re in the best of hands with Dr. Schneider. I will cry the day she retires, but hopefully that won’t be for a long time still.
About Dr. Ellen Schneider, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851305205
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Baylor University|Baylor University Medical Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schneider speaks Spanish.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
