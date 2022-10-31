Overview of Dr. Ellen Schwartzbard, MD

Dr. Ellen Schwartzbard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Schwartzbard works at Baptist Health Medical Group in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.